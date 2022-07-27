Aron M. Odom Sells 5,000 Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock

D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) VP Aron M. Odom sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $388,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,024 shares in the company, valued at $235,025.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
D.R. Horton Stock Performance
Shares of DHI opened at $75.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.58. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.25 and a 12 month high of $110.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.07. The company has a current ratio of 5.71, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.
D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.18. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 33.33% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $8.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.06 earnings per share. D.R. Horton’s quarterly revenue was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 17.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
D.R. Horton Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 65.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 311 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 4,405 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of D.R. Horton by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,467 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 15,459 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its stake in D.R. Horton by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 15,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.27% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have commented on DHI. Barclays decreased their price objective on D.R. Horton from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of D.R. Horton from $151.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of D.R. Horton from $125.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on D.R. Horton from $89.00 to $79.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.14.
About D.R. Horton
D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, North, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and Northwest regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of residential homes in 31 states and 98 markets under the names of D.R.
