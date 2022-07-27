Francois Nader Acquires 50,000 Shares of Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS) Stock

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TALS – Get Rating) Director Francois Nader bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.52 per share, with a total value of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Francois Nader also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, July 21st, Francois Nader purchased 36,500 shares of Talaris Therapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.72 per share, with a total value of $135,780.00.

Talaris Therapeutics Stock Up 15.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ TALS opened at $4.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.76. Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.04 and a 52-week high of $17.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $187.00 million, a P/E ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 3.77.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Talaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TALS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.10). On average, analysts anticipate that Talaris Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on TALS shares. SVB Leerink downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Talaris Therapeutics to $23.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Talaris Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th.

Institutional Trading of Talaris Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $910,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 24,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Talaris Therapeutics by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Talaris Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.84% of the company’s stock.

About Talaris Therapeutics

Talaris Therapeutics, Inc operates as a late-clinical stage cell therapy company in the United States. The company engages in developing a method of allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation to transform the standard of care in solid organ transplantation and severe autoimmune diseases, as well as severe non-malignant blood, immune, and metabolic disorders.

