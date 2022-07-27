J Scott Wolchko Sells 30,000 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.88, for a total transaction of $986,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 431,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,189,232.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Fate Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Fate Therapeutics stock opened at $31.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.23 and a 200-day moving average of $32.08. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.10 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The company’s revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fate Therapeutics

FATE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Fate Therapeutics from $113.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised Fate Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $50.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FATE. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $190,686,000. Deep Track Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 378.4% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 2,000,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,581,963 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Fate Therapeutics by 633.3% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 883,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,680,000 after purchasing an additional 762,832 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Fate Therapeutics by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,472,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $134,626,000 after purchasing an additional 753,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,988,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,012,000 after buying an additional 676,015 shares during the last quarter.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

