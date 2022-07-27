Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman Sells 5,000 Shares

Silk Road Medical, Inc (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) Director Elizabeth H. Weatherman sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.91, for a total transaction of $209,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 229,454 shares in the company, valued at $9,616,417.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Silk Road Medical Stock Performance

NASDAQ SILK opened at $43.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Silk Road Medical, Inc has a twelve month low of $27.21 and a twelve month high of $67.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -26.80 and a beta of 1.39.

Get Silk Road Medical alerts:

Silk Road Medical (NASDAQ:SILK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). Silk Road Medical had a negative net margin of 51.93% and a negative return on equity of 67.38%. The business had revenue of $28.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 39.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Silk Road Medical, Inc will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Silk Road Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,669,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Silk Road Medical by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 6,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Silk Road Medical by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,586,000 after acquiring an additional 5,086 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its position in Silk Road Medical by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 404,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,247,000 after purchasing an additional 79,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Silk Road Medical by 92.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Silk Road Medical from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Silk Road Medical from $55.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Silk Road Medical from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Silk Road Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.33.

About Silk Road Medical

(Get Rating)

Silk Road Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. The company offers various products for the treatment of carotid artery disease called transcarotid artery revascularization. Its products include ENROUTE Transcarotid Neuroprotection System that is used to directly access the common carotid artery and initiate temporary blood flow reversal; ENROUTE Transcarotid Stent System, a self-expanding, self-tapering stent; ENHANCE Transcarotid Peripheral Access Kit for use in gaining initial access to the common carotid artery; and ENROUTE 0.014 Guidewire for navigating and crossing the target lesion for delivery of interventional devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Silk Road Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silk Road Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.