Darren Gee Sells 22,000 Shares of Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Stock

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY – Get Rating) Senior Officer Darren Gee sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.05, for a total transaction of C$287,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 210,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,744,532.45.

Darren Gee also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Darren Gee sold 72,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.99, for a total transaction of C$1,151,280.00.

Peyto Exploration & Development Stock Down 1.2 %

TSE:PEY opened at C$12.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$13.67 and its 200-day moving average price is C$12.46. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1-year low of C$5.88 and a 1-year high of C$17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.09, a current ratio of 0.35 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Peyto Exploration & Development ( TSE:PEY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.57 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$286.89 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 2.3599999 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEY shares. CIBC lowered their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$22.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$17.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$19.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Peyto Exploration & Development from C$23.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.28.

About Peyto Exploration & Development

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2021, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 904 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

