Jennifer Tejada Sells 20,401 Shares of PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Rating) CEO Jennifer Tejada sold 20,401 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.05, for a total transaction of $572,248.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 732,987 shares in the company, valued at $20,560,285.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Tejada also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 12th, Jennifer Tejada sold 975 shares of PagerDuty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $27,319.50.

On Friday, June 24th, Jennifer Tejada sold 75,000 shares of PagerDuty stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.14, for a total value of $2,110,500.00.

PagerDuty Trading Down 6.3 %

NYSE PD opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a one year low of $21.72 and a one year high of $50.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 2.54. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.54 and a beta of 1.12.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PagerDuty ( NYSE:PD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative net margin of 38.83% and a negative return on equity of 41.92%. The business had revenue of $85.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $82.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. PagerDuty’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of PagerDuty in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on PagerDuty from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $45.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.35.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Icapital Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 270.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in PagerDuty in the 4th quarter valued at about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PagerDuty by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About PagerDuty

(Get Rating)

PagerDuty, Inc operates a digital operations management platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its digital operations management platform collects data digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device, and leverage powerful machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

