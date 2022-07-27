Lorence H. Kim Buys 50,000 Shares of Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD) Stock

Revolution Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) Director Lorence H. Kim acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 60,500 shares in the company, valued at $1,210,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Revolution Medicines Trading Up 7.9 %
RVMD stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. Revolution Medicines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.08 and a 52 week high of $34.16. The company has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.77.
Revolution Medicines (NASDAQ:RVMD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $7.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.00 million. Revolution Medicines had a negative return on equity of 33.52% and a negative net margin of 773.42%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Revolution Medicines, Inc. will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RVMD. Nextech Invest AG acquired a new stake in Revolution Medicines in the 4th quarter valued at about $74,710,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 237.0% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 2,930,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,749,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,554 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolution Medicines by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,908,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Revolution Medicines by 165.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 478,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,214,000 after buying an additional 298,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Revolution Medicines by 547.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 210,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after buying an additional 178,069 shares during the last quarter.
Revolution Medicines, Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, focuses on developing therapies to inhibit frontier targets in RAS-addicted cancers. The company is developing RMC-4630, an inhibitor of SHP2, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, such as gynecologic and colorectal cancer tumors.
