Indaba Capital Management, L.P Buys 1,000,000 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) major shareholder Indaba Capital Management, L.P bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.90 per share, with a total value of $3,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,169,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,059,193.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Stock Down 5.2 %

TRHC stock opened at $4.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $107.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.40, a current ratio of 3.79 and a quick ratio of 3.73. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.09 and a 12 month high of $44.30.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.22). Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 27.28% and a negative return on equity of 84.40%. The company had revenue of $67.11 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.88 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tabula Rasa HealthCare

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $303,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Tabula Rasa HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth approximately $254,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 328.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,292 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRHC shares. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare Company Profile

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc operates as a healthcare technology company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. It offers EireneRx, a cloud-based medication decision-support and e-prescribing platform to access patient medication-related information; and MedWise medication therapy management software, a cloud-based platform designed to aid in the identification and resolution of medication and health-related problems.

