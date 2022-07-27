Matthew Miau Sells 4,755 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total value of $628,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,760,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Concentrix stock opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

