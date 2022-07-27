Matthew Miau Sells 4,755 Shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Stock

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) major shareholder Matthew Miau sold 4,755 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.20, for a total value of $628,611.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,545,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $468,760,048. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Concentrix Price Performance
Concentrix stock opened at $128.97 on Wednesday. Concentrix Co. has a 52 week low of $121.60 and a 52 week high of $208.48. The firm has a market cap of $6.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $141.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $164.95.
Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 27th. The company reported $2.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Concentrix had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 20.87%. The company’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 11.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 846.7% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 142 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Concentrix during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 67.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix during the first quarter worth approximately $57,000. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Separately, Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $202.00 to $183.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.
Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.
