Bruce K. Posey Sells 2,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYSGet Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Qualys Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Receive News & Ratings for Qualys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.