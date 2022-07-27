Bruce K. Posey Sells 2,500 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS) Stock

Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) insider Bruce K. Posey sold 2,500 shares of Qualys stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.16, for a total transaction of $325,400.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 61,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,995,338.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ QLYS opened at $125.49 on Wednesday. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $97.01 and a fifty-two week high of $150.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.26.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.11. Qualys had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The firm had revenue of $113.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $112.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Qualys, Inc. will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Qualys

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Qualys by 46.0% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualys in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys during the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Qualys by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on QLYS shares. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Qualys in a research note on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Wedbush raised their price objective on Qualys from $146.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Qualys from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Qualys in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $162.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Qualys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.38.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Vulnerability Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Threat Protection; Continuous Monitoring; Patch Management; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Certificate Assessment; SaaS Detection and Response; Secure Enterprise Mobility; Policy Compliance; Security Configuration Assessment; PCI Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; Security Assessment Questionnaire; Out of-Band Configuration Assessment; Web Application Scanning; Web Application Firewall; Global Asset Inventory; Cybersecurity Asset Management; Certificate Inventory; Cloud Inventory; Cloud Security Assessment; and Container Security.

