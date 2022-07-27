Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells 7,324 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 7,324 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.27, for a total value of $265,641.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 119,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,330,347.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 15th, David Mountcastle sold 3,429 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $120,015.00.

On Monday, July 18th, David Mountcastle sold 25,015 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $852,010.90.

On Thursday, July 7th, David Mountcastle sold 1,212 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $39,196.08.

On Tuesday, July 5th, David Mountcastle sold 19,280 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.73, for a total transaction of $592,474.40.

On Tuesday, June 28th, David Mountcastle sold 32 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $960.00.

PRVA stock opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.83 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.64. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $313.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.36 million. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 19.80% and a negative return on equity of 47.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post -0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PRVA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Privia Health Group from $29.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Bank of America started coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.30.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $47,000. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC increased its stake in Privia Health Group by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.77% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

