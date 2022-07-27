Fortive (FTV) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.72 per share for the quarter. Fortive has set its Q2 guidance at $0.70-0.73 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $3.04-3.13 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The technology company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Fortive had a net margin of 12.32% and a return on equity of 10.87%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fortive to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fortive Stock Down 0.2 %

FTV opened at $58.22 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.99. The company has a market cap of $20.87 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.11. Fortive has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

Several brokerages have issued reports on FTV. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $74.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $58.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.93.

In other news, Director Alan G. Spoon acquired 17,400 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $58.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 98,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,758,653.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FTV. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Fortive by 34.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 773 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Fortive by 21.8% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Fortive by 10.0% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,448 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $211,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at $308,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Featured Articles

