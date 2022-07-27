Primis Financial (FRST) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Primis Financial (NASDAQ:FRST – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $24.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.06 million. Primis Financial had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts expect Primis Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Primis Financial Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of FRST stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $325.27 million, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.87. Primis Financial has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.93.

Primis Financial Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.03%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Primis Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Primis Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Eric Alan Johnson purchased 1,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.78 per share, for a total transaction of $25,048.80. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 26,062 shares in the company, valued at $333,072.36. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders have purchased a total of 12,110 shares of company stock worth $159,606 in the last 90 days. 10.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Primis Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Primis Financial by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 12,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,114 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 13,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 4,656 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 22,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Primis Financial by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 89,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 20,032 shares during the last quarter. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Primis Financial

Primis Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Primis Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals and small and medium sized businesses in the United States. Its deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

