Charles River Laboratories International (CRL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.77 per share for the quarter. Charles River Laboratories International has set its FY22 guidance at $11.50-11.75 EPS.Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $2.75 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.04. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 11.64%. The company had revenue of $913.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $908.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Charles River Laboratories International to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $13 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of CRL stock opened at $232.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $224.94 and a 200 day moving average of $267.65. Charles River Laboratories International has a 52 week low of $203.37 and a 52 week high of $460.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.35, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

A number of analysts recently commented on CRL shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $390.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $376.00.

In related news, Director George Massaro sold 178 shares of Charles River Laboratories International stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.96, for a total value of $41,110.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,199.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 174 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 469 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International during the 1st quarter valued at about $332,000. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

