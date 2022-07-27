Chemours (CC) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Chemours to post earnings of $1.42 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.54. Chemours had a return on equity of 76.47% and a net margin of 11.19%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts expect Chemours to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Chemours Stock Down 0.5 %

CC stock opened at $34.02 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.75. Chemours has a fifty-two week low of $22.56 and a fifty-two week high of $44.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chemours

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chemours

In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,322 shares in the company, valued at $498,055.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, SVP Alvenia Scarborough sold 7,249 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.42, for a total transaction of $293,004.58. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,055.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Mark Newman sold 197,161 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total value of $7,929,815.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 176,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,092,676.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 296,280 shares of company stock worth $11,989,133. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Chemours by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,390 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Chemours by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 20,997 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,717 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. raised its holdings in Chemours by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 17,368 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 813 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Chemours by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 91,360 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,428 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CC. UBS Group dropped their price target on Chemours to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Chemours from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Bank of America lowered Chemours from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $48.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Chemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.20.

Chemours Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

Further Reading

