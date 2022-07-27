Kennedy-Wilson (KW) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $124.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $184.80 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a net margin of 78.16% and a return on equity of 37.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kennedy-Wilson to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Kennedy-Wilson Price Performance

Shares of KW stock opened at $19.86 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.68, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.79. Kennedy-Wilson has a one year low of $18.34 and a one year high of $25.30.

Kennedy-Wilson Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kennedy-Wilson

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. Kennedy-Wilson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.25%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 41,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 0.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 969,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,652,000 after acquiring an additional 6,323 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 23.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 6,823 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC lifted its position in Kennedy-Wilson by 15.2% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 58,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on KW shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate investment company. The company owns, operates, and invests in real estate both on its own and through its investment management platform. It focuses on multifamily and office properties located in the Western United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Spain, Italy, and Japan.

