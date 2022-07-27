Essential Properties Realty Trust (EPRT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT – Get Rating) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Stock Performance
Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock opened at $23.46 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.06 and a 200-day moving average of $24.08. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $32.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.31.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Essential Properties Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 122.73%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Insider Buying and Selling at Essential Properties Realty Trust
In other Essential Properties Realty Trust news, CEO Peter M. Mavoides purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.68 per share, for a total transaction of $413,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 459,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,495,635.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Properties Realty Trust
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 3,396.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 83,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,120,000 after buying an additional 81,374 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust by 55.0% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 65,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,669,000 after buying an additional 23,396 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $1,651,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 9.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 32,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 85.9% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 21,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 9,854 shares in the last quarter. 95.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Essential Properties Realty Trust Company Profile
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, grocery, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
