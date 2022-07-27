Magna International (MGA) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect Magna International to post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.03 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 3.54% and a return on equity of 11.21%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.86 EPS. On average, analysts expect Magna International to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Magna International Stock Performance

Shares of MGA opened at $60.30 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion, a PE ratio of 14.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44. Magna International has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $90.15.

Magna International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magna International

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MGA. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Magna International during the first quarter worth about $2,036,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 549.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 26,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,147 shares during the last quarter. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Magna International in the first quarter worth approximately $574,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Magna International by 8.6% in the first quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 13,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. 62.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MGA shares. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Magna International from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magna International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Magna International in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Magna International from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Magna International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.55.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

Featured Stories

