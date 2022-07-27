Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Carpenter Technology Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.
CRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.
Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.
