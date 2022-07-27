Carpenter Technology (CRS) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. Carpenter Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 6.42%. The company had revenue of $489.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.67 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Carpenter Technology to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Carpenter Technology stock opened at $28.86 on Wednesday. Carpenter Technology has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $44.96. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of -12.76 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 35.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,358,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,980,000 after purchasing an additional 883,239 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 33.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,453,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,014,000 after purchasing an additional 368,093 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 14.3% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 762,404 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,005,000 after purchasing an additional 95,329 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 4.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 700,704 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,416,000 after purchasing an additional 31,841 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Carpenter Technology by 2.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 144,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,602 shares during the period. 91.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRS has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised Carpenter Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Benchmark increased their target price on Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

