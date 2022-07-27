NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NREF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 28th. Analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance (NYSE:NREF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.10. NexPoint Real Estate Finance had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 61.05%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. On average, analysts expect NexPoint Real Estate Finance to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:NREF opened at $21.43 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 551.26, a current ratio of 551.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NexPoint Real Estate Finance has a twelve month low of $17.96 and a twelve month high of $25.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 1.59.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.33%. NexPoint Real Estate Finance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.47%.

In other NexPoint Real Estate Finance news, President James D. Dondero bought 5,029 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,914.56. Following the purchase, the president now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,914.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President James D. Dondero purchased 5,029 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.64 per share, for a total transaction of $123,914.56. Following the purchase, the president now directly owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $123,914.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President James D. Dondero purchased 1,132 shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $24.80 per share, with a total value of $28,073.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 6,161 shares in the company, valued at $152,792.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 48.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NREF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 509.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 18.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance during the 1st quarter valued at $393,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 184.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 60,206 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NexPoint Real Estate Finance by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 354,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,016,000 after acquiring an additional 78,938 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NexPoint Real Estate Finance, Inc operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It focuses on originating, structuring, and investing in first mortgage loans, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, and preferred stock, as well as multifamily commercial mortgage backed securities securitizations.

