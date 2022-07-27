Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, August 3rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $11.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.37 by $2.12. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 50.10% and a net margin of 48.06%. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $10.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to post $41 EPS for the current fiscal year and $43 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ REGN opened at $582.56 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $611.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $637.60. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $538.01 and a one year high of $747.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.09 and a current ratio of 4.76. The company has a market cap of $63.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.31.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of analysts have issued reports on REGN shares. StockNews.com downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Barclays raised their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $610.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $697.15.

In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total value of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $650.78, for a total value of $65,078.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,435,601.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,300 shares of company stock worth $1,434,281 over the last 90 days. 8.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of REGN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 562,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $392,607,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 13.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 314,353 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $219,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,234 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 6.5% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 93,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,589,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 80,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 82.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 57,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,986,000 after purchasing an additional 25,907 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

