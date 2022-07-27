Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Cut to $169.00

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at UBS Group from $184.00 to $169.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.06% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Citigroup initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $156.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $174.20.

Shares of NYSE:TRV opened at $160.86 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $38.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $167.63 and a 200-day moving average of $171.84. Travelers Companies has a 12-month low of $145.40 and a 12-month high of $187.98.

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.60. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 9.97%. The firm had revenue of $9.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Travelers Companies will post 13.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total value of $971,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,453,571.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.68, for a total transaction of $971,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares in the company, valued at $44,453,571.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.78, for a total transaction of $1,727,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,573,507.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,171 shares of company stock valued at $3,160,929 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Travelers Companies by 35.3% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 62,962 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,417 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 3.4% during the second quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its holdings in Travelers Companies by 20.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 843 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 344.8% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,825 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 14.1% in the second quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 3,233 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.20% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

