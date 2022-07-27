AbbVie (ABBV) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, July 29th. Analysts expect AbbVie to post earnings of $3.29 per share for the quarter. AbbVie has set its FY22 guidance at $14.00-14.20 EPS.Parties interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 159.31% and a net margin of 22.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.95 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect AbbVie to post $14 EPS for the current fiscal year and $12 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get AbbVie alerts:

AbbVie Trading Up 0.4 %

ABBV opened at $150.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $266.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.77. AbbVie has a 12 month low of $105.56 and a 12 month high of $175.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $148.75 and a 200 day moving average of $149.78.

AbbVie Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at AbbVie

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.92%.

In related news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 83,960 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $13,013,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,576,565. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Michael Severino sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $15,081,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 152,103 shares in the company, valued at $22,938,653.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 463,761 shares of company stock valued at $70,609,771 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AbbVie

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Retirement Income Solutions Inc purchased a new stake in AbbVie in the first quarter valued at $204,000. Maple Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $221,000. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, qPULA Trading Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the 1st quarter worth about $457,000. 67.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ABBV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered AbbVie from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on AbbVie from $122.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AbbVie currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.69.

About AbbVie

(Get Rating)

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.