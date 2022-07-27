Gresham Technologies (LON:GHT) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $157.78

Gresham Technologies plc (LON:GHT – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 157.78 ($1.90) and traded as low as GBX 142 ($1.71). Gresham Technologies shares last traded at GBX 145.50 ($1.75), with a volume of 70,363 shares changing hands.

Gresham Technologies Trading Down 0.3 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 146.68 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 157.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of £121.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.92.

About Gresham Technologies

Gresham Technologies plc provides reconciliation, regulatory reporting, connectivity, and data aggregation solutions in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the United States, rest of Americas, Australia, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Clareti Solutions, Other Solutions, and Contracting Services segments.

