LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.71

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.71 and traded as low as $12.74. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 39,954 shares traded.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.

Institutional Trading of LMP Capital and Income Fund

LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,431,000 after purchasing an additional 43,142 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 871,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,247,000 after purchasing an additional 30,804 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 913,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,878,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund in the first quarter valued at $524,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 1,139.8% during the first quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,959 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 4,559 shares in the last quarter.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

