LMP Capital and Income Fund (NYSE:SCD) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.71

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $13.71 and traded as low as $12.74. LMP Capital and Income Fund shares last traded at $12.82, with a volume of 39,954 shares traded.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.71.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%.
LMP Capital and Income Fund Company Profile
LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LMP Capital and Income Fund (SCD)
