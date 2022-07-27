Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $49.63

Heineken (OTCMKTS:HEINY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $49.63 and traded as low as $48.15. Heineken shares last traded at $48.26, with a volume of 43,358 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HEINY shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Heineken from €92.00 ($93.88) to €93.00 ($94.90) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Heineken from €104.50 ($106.63) to €105.60 ($107.76) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Heineken from €95.00 ($96.94) to €98.00 ($100.00) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. HSBC raised Heineken from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Societe Generale lifted their price target on Heineken from €120.00 ($122.45) to €125.00 ($127.55) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Heineken has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.37.

Get Heineken alerts:

Heineken Trading Down 0.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.63.

Heineken Company Profile

Heineken N.V. engages in the brewing and selling of beer and cider. It also provides soft drinks and water. It offers its beers under the Heineken, Amstel, Desperados, Sol, Tiger, Birra Moretti, Affligem, Lagunitas, and Mort Subite brands, as well as under various other regional and local brands; and cider under the Strongbow Apple Ciders, Orchard Thieves, Follow The Fox, Cidrerie Stassen, Bulmers, Old Mout, and Blind Pig brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Heineken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heineken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.