Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.39. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 184,004 shares traded.
Predictive Oncology Trading Down 2.7 %
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.40.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.
Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.
Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.
