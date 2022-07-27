Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAIGet Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.39. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 184,004 shares traded.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAIGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Predictive Oncology news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at $88,710.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Predictive Oncology news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. purchased 200,000 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

