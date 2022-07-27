Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Share Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.68

Predictive Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.68 and traded as low as $0.39. Predictive Oncology shares last traded at $0.40, with a volume of 184,004 shares traded.

Predictive Oncology Trading Down 2.7 %

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.29 and a beta of 1.40.

Get Predictive Oncology alerts:

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 27.33% and a negative net margin of 1,314.56%. The business had revenue of $0.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. Research analysts predict that Predictive Oncology Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Predictive Oncology

In other Predictive Oncology news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. purchased 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at $88,710.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Predictive Oncology news, Director Charles Lee Sr Nuzum, Sr. purchased 200,000 shares of Predictive Oncology stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $0.31 per share, with a total value of $62,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 286,164 shares in the company, valued at approximately $88,710.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director J Melville Engle acquired 159,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.37 per share, with a total value of $59,015.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 203,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,255.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 378,175 shares of company stock valued at $126,796. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RB Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the second quarter worth $65,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter worth $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.23% of the company’s stock.

About Predictive Oncology

(Get Rating)

Predictive Oncology Inc, a knowledge-driven company, focuses on developing personalized cancer therapies using artificial intelligence (AI) primarily in the United States. The company operates in four segments: Helomics, zPREDICTA, Soluble, and Skyline. The Helomics segment offers clinical testing services comprising tumor drug response testing and genomic profiling tests; and contract research services through patient-centric drug discovery using active learning technology for discovery, clinical and translational research, clinical trials, and diagnostic development and validation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Predictive Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Predictive Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.