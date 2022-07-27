CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.79

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM – Get Rating) passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.79 and traded as low as $7.68. CommScope shares last traded at $7.90, with a volume of 2,264,862 shares traded.

COMM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on CommScope from $14.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of CommScope from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of CommScope from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of CommScope from $8.50 to $6.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CommScope from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.68.

CommScope ( NASDAQ:COMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. CommScope had a negative return on equity of 235.45% and a negative net margin of 5.78%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Charles L. Treadway bought 59,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.34 per share, for a total transaction of $499,791.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,212,302 shares in the company, valued at $10,110,598.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Kyle David Lorentzen acquired 17,887 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.11 per share, for a total transaction of $145,063.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 209,398 shares in the company, valued at $1,698,217.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles L. Treadway acquired 59,927 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $499,791.18. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,212,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,110,598.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought a total of 87,814 shares of company stock valued at $714,555 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COMM. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in CommScope by 11.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,002,559 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $212,781,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790,362 shares during the period. FPR Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of CommScope by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 19,673,018 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $155,023,000 after buying an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of CommScope by 1.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,146,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $142,995,000 after buying an additional 195,374 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in CommScope by 22.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,164,751 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $111,616,000 after buying an additional 2,560,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its holdings in CommScope by 9.4% during the first quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 9,015,148 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $71,039,000 after acquiring an additional 770,938 shares during the period. 92.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), Venue and Campus Networks (VCN), and Home Networks (Home). The Broadband segment provides converged cable access platforms, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

