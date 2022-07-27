Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $44.23

Shares of Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and traded as high as $44.96. Industrias Bachoco shares last traded at $44.56, with a volume of 12,912 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th.

Industrias Bachoco Stock Up 1.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.25. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.77.

Industrias Bachoco Cuts Dividend

Industrias Bachoco ( NYSE:IBA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.85. Industrias Bachoco had a return on equity of 10.54% and a net margin of 5.88%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Research analysts expect that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 12th were given a $0.4887 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.02%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Industrias Bachoco

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Industrias Bachoco by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 67,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,132,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its position in Industrias Bachoco by 14.8% during the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,779 shares during the period.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile

Industrias Bachoco, SAB. de C.V., through its subsidiaries, operates as a poultry producer in Mexico and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Poultry and Others. It is primarily involved in the breeding, processing, and marketing of chicken, eggs, swine, balanced animal feed, and other meat products.

