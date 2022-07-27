Citigroup Lowers United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Price Target to $56.00

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) had its target price cut by equities research analysts at Citigroup from $71.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.46% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut United Airlines to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on United Airlines from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United Airlines from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Airlines to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.75.

Shares of UAL stock opened at $35.34 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.91 and its 200-day moving average is $42.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.32. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $54.52.

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $12.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.11 billion. United Airlines had a negative return on equity of 38.92% and a negative net margin of 3.43%. United Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.91) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that United Airlines will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, COO Jonathan Roitman sold 13,939 shares of United Airlines stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $513,652.15. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 13,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,615.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Edward Shapiro bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $37.69 per share, for a total transaction of $1,884,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,769,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Addison Advisors LLC raised its position in United Airlines by 307.7% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 583 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in United Airlines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in United Airlines by 643.1% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in United Airlines in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.92% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional fleets. It also offers catering, ground handling, training, and maintenance services for third parties.

