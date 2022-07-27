Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF) Downgraded to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Carnarvon Energy (OTCMKTS:CVONF – Get Rating) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Carnarvon Energy Stock Down 44.7 %

Carnarvon Energy stock opened at 0.11 on Tuesday. Carnarvon Energy has a one year low of 0.11 and a one year high of 0.25.

About Carnarvon Energy

Carnarvon Energy Limited explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas in Australia. The company owns interests in the Dorado project located in the Bedout Sub-basin permits of Western Australia; the Buffalo project located in the Bonaparte Basin; and the Labyrinth project located in the Roebuck Basin in the North West Shelf of Western Australia.

