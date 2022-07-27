Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY) Price Target Cut to €28.00 by Analysts at UBS Group

Bilfinger (OTCMKTS:BFLBY – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by UBS Group from €34.00 ($34.69) to €28.00 ($28.57) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Bilfinger in a research note on Friday, July 1st. They issued a buy rating on the stock.
Bilfinger Stock Performance
OTCMKTS BFLBY opened at $6.20 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.97. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $8.36.
Bilfinger Company Profile
Bilfinger SE provides industrial services to customers in the process industry primarily in Europe, North America, and the Middle East. The company offers engineering, project, maintenance, turnaround, rotating equipment, and inspection services. It also provides new construction and decommissioning of nuclear power plants, treatment of radioactive waste, nuclear fusion services.
