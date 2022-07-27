Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ) Given New C$9.50 Price Target at Scotiabank

Fiera Capital (TSE:FSZ – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$9.50 in a research report report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Fiera Capital from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$10.93.

Fiera Capital Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of TSE FSZ opened at C$9.41 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$964.70 million and a PE ratio of 18.10. Fiera Capital has a 12-month low of C$8.84 and a 12-month high of C$11.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$9.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 195.92.

Fiera Capital Dividend Announcement

Fiera Capital ( TSE:FSZ Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C$0.32. The company had revenue of C$172.34 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiera Capital will post 1.4200001 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.215 per share. This represents a $0.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. Fiera Capital’s payout ratio is currently 163.46%.

Insider Activity at Fiera Capital

In related news, Director Jean-Guy Desjardins sold 135,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.25, for a total transaction of C$1,254,243.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$740,032.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

See Also

