Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC) Price Target Cut to C$3.25 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Copper Mountain Mining (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by BMO Capital Markets from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$5.80 to C$4.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining to a hold rating and set a C$2.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3.02.

Copper Mountain Mining Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TSE CMMC opened at C$1.27 on Tuesday. Copper Mountain Mining has a 1 year low of C$1.23 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$2.08 and its 200 day moving average price is C$3.00. The firm has a market cap of C$271.51 million and a P/E ratio of 4.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.85, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.94.

In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. In other news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,899,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16. Also, Senior Officer Letitia Wong bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$2.75 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 283,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$779,625. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 52,000 shares of company stock valued at $144,820.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

