IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Price Target Lowered to C$42.00 at Scotiabank

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$42.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Several other research firms have also weighed in on IGM. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$47.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. National Bankshares cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$53.00 to C$49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on IGM Financial from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IGM Financial has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$52.00.
Shares of TSE:IGM opened at C$35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.72. IGM Financial has a 1 year low of C$33.80 and a 1 year high of C$51.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$36.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$41.14. The firm has a market cap of C$8.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57.
IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.
