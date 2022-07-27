Uni-Select (TSE:UNS) Given a C$37.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a C$37.00 price target on Uni-Select (TSE:UNS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Uni-Select in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They set a buy rating and a C$35.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Uni-Select from C$31.00 to C$33.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$30.61.

Uni-Select Stock Performance

Shares of Uni-Select stock opened at C$34.49 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$30.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$28.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.77, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.50 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.71. Uni-Select has a 12 month low of C$13.70 and a 12 month high of C$36.00.

Insider Activity at Uni-Select

Uni-Select ( TSE:UNS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.30 by C$0.24. The company had revenue of C$518.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$500.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Uni-Select will post 1.9600001 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of Uni-Select stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$28.00 per share, with a total value of C$257,600.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$257,600. In other Uni-Select news, Senior Officer Brian Mcmanus bought 9,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$28.00 per share, for a total transaction of C$257,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,200 shares in the company, valued at C$257,600. Also, Senior Officer Mark Eburne bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$27.54 per share, for a total transaction of C$137,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,025 shares in the company, valued at C$331,168.50.

About Uni-Select

Uni-Select Inc distributes automotive refinish, and industrial coatings and related products in North America. It operates through FinishMaster U.S., Canadian Automotive Group, and GSF Car Parts U.K. segments. The company also engages in the distribution of automotive aftermarket and original equipment manufacturer parts in Canada and the United Kingdom.

