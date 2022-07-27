AutoCanada (TSE:ACQ) Price Target Cut to C$40.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) had its price objective lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Cormark lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$55.00 to C$49.50 and set a na rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. ATB Capital raised their price target on AutoCanada from C$87.00 to C$90.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on AutoCanada from C$50.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. National Bank Financial cut AutoCanada from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bankshares cut AutoCanada from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and lowered their price target for the company from C$52.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AutoCanada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$52.44.

AutoCanada Stock Performance

Shares of ACQ opened at C$25.05 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$25.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$30.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$665.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 377.63, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.04. AutoCanada has a 52-week low of C$22.41 and a 52-week high of C$59.26.

AutoCanada (TSE:ACQGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported C$0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.76 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.13 billion. Research analysts forecast that AutoCanada will post 4.9980945 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoCanada Company Profile

AutoCanada Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchised automobile dealerships. The company offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles, vehicle leasing, vehicle parts, vehicle maintenance and collision repair services, extended service contracts, and vehicle protection and other after-market products.

