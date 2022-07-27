Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $93.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.38.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.
Hub Group Stock Up 0.2 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.65 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.
Institutional Trading of Hub Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Hub Group
Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.
