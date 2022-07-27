Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) Receives $93.38 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.38.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Hub Group from $85.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com started coverage on Hub Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Hub Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Hub Group from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 11th.

Hub Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG opened at $72.65 on Friday. Hub Group has a 52-week low of $60.81 and a 52-week high of $87.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42.

Institutional Trading of Hub Group

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $1.12. Hub Group had a return on equity of 18.49% and a net margin of 5.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.51 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 9.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Hub Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its stake in shares of Hub Group by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 970 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $103,000. 91.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

