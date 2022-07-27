Analysts Set Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY) Price Target at $20.71

Repay Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.71.

RPAY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Repay from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Repay from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Repay from $23.00 to $16.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Repay from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Get Repay alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Repay

In related news, Director Peter J. Kight acquired 37,262 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,964,456.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Repay news, Director Peter J. Kight purchased 37,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.79 per share, for a total transaction of $402,056.98. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,386,882 shares in the company, valued at $14,964,456.78. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO John Andrew Sr. Morris acquired 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 157,762 shares of company stock valued at $1,757,952 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Repay

Repay Stock Performance

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RPAY. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Repay by 42.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Repay during the first quarter worth approximately $98,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Repay by 434.8% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 10,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.C. Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repay in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000.

Repay stock opened at $12.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.32 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.43. Repay has a 52 week low of $9.79 and a 52 week high of $25.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Repay (NASDAQ:RPAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Repay had a positive return on equity of 6.85% and a negative net margin of 8.63%. The firm had revenue of $67.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Repay will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

About Repay

(Get Rating)

Repay Holdings Corporation provides integrated payment processing solutions to industry-oriented markets. The company's payment processing solutions enable consumers and businesses to make payments using electronic payment methods. It also offers a range of solutions relating to electronic payment methods, including credit and debit processing, virtual credit card processing, automated clearing house (ACH) processing, enhanced ACH processing, and instant funding that are processed through its proprietary payment channels, such as Web-based, mobile application, text-to-pay, interactive voice response, and point of sale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Repay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.