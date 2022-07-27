Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Receives $296.47 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $296.47.

Several equities research analysts have commented on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Netflix from $260.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price target on Netflix from $295.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Netflix

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Stock Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $213.91 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.01, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $188.46 and a 200 day moving average of $295.11.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. Netflix had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

