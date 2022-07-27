Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 365 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 365 ($4.40).

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 292 ($3.52) to GBX 354 ($4.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.84) to GBX 371 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.24) to GBX 470 ($5.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Trainline alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($46,474.70).

Trainline Trading Down 0.4 %

Trainline Company Profile

Shares of LON TRN opened at GBX 368.62 ($4.44) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -148.00. Trainline has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.78) and a 12-month high of GBX 400 ($4.82). The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.70. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 321.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 268.62.

(Get Rating)

Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trainline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trainline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.