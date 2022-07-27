Trainline Plc (LON:TRN) Receives GBX 365 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Trainline Plc (LON:TRN – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 365 ($4.40).
Several brokerages recently issued reports on TRN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Trainline from GBX 292 ($3.52) to GBX 354 ($4.27) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of Trainline in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 280 ($3.37) target price on shares of Trainline in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 319 ($3.84) to GBX 371 ($4.47) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital raised their target price on Trainline from GBX 435 ($5.24) to GBX 470 ($5.66) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.
In other news, insider Brian McBride sold 12,858 shares of Trainline stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.61), for a total transaction of £38,574 ($46,474.70).
Trainline Plc operates an independent rail and coach travel platform that sells rail and coach tickets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: UK Consumer, UK Trainline Partner Solutions, and International. The UK Consumer segment provides travel apps and websites for individual travelers for journeys within the United Kingdom.
