Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $13.63

Posted by on Jul 27th, 2022

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pactiv Evergreen

In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $590,527.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 0.6 %

PTVE opened at $9.71 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVEGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE)

Receive News & Ratings for Pactiv Evergreen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pactiv Evergreen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.