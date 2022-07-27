Brokerages Set Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE) Target Price at $13.63

Shares of Pactiv Evergreen Inc. (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.63.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on PTVE shares. Bank of America cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Citigroup cut shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Pactiv Evergreen from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $13.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pactiv Evergreen

In related news, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 163,315 shares in the company, valued at $1,633,150. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.38 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 62,956 shares in the company, valued at $590,527.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tim A. Levenda bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 163,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,633,150. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 20,100 shares of company stock worth $196,268 over the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Trading Down 0.6 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTVE. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. CI Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 240.0% in the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Finally, American Trust raised its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 9.7% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 11,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.04% of the company’s stock.

PTVE opened at $9.71 on Friday. Pactiv Evergreen has a 1-year low of $8.71 and a 1-year high of $15.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.58 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.17.

Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Pactiv Evergreen had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 15.56%. Analysts predict that Pactiv Evergreen will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pactiv Evergreen Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. Pactiv Evergreen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.89%.

Pactiv Evergreen Company Profile

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, tableware, service ware, and other products.

