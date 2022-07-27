Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J) Receives GBX 307.20 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc. (LON:J – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 307.20 ($3.70).

Several research firms have recently issued reports on J. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.61) price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Shore Capital reissued a “house stock” rating on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 306 ($3.69) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from GBX 285 ($3.43) to GBX 230 ($2.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc is challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world’s most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good.

