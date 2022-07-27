Analysts Set Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Target Price at $50.67

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $50.67.

SU has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Suncor Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. CIBC lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from C$50.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James cut Suncor Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Suncor Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Suncor Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SU. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $221,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 13,165 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Suncor Energy by 19.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,912,084 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $97,919,000 after buying an additional 637,503 shares during the period. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

SU opened at $31.42 on Friday. Suncor Energy has a fifty-two week low of $17.10 and a fifty-two week high of $42.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.10 and a 200-day moving average of $33.14.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.21. Suncor Energy had a return on equity of 15.69% and a net margin of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.18 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Suncor Energy will post 6.25 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.3623 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is a positive change from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.57%.

About Suncor Energy

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, transports, refines, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

