Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Receives $126.65 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twenty-six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $126.65.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Cowen cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $140.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $136.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $128.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total transaction of $3,508,890.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,893,021.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Bernard J. Zovighian sold 4,809 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total transaction of $459,355.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 39,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,803,224.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.80, for a total value of $3,508,890.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,893,021.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 199,715 shares of company stock valued at $19,905,072 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Up 0.0 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. American National Bank grew its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 99.1% during the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 513.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 233 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Rinkey Investments acquired a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EW stock opened at $102.13 on Friday. Edwards Lifesciences has a fifty-two week low of $85.58 and a fifty-two week high of $131.73. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.41. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.14.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 28.72%. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Edwards Lifesciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

Featured Stories

