Brokerages Set Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) Price Target at $11.78

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HT. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Price Performance

Shares of HT opened at $10.00 on Friday. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.92 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $393.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hersha Hospitality Trust ( NYSE:HT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.53). Hersha Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 21.97% and a negative return on equity of 10.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.36) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hersha Hospitality Trust will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hersha Hospitality Trust news, Director Michael A. Leven acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.20 per share, with a total value of $101,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $909,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 20.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hersha Hospitality Trust

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,512,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,050,000 after acquiring an additional 68,229 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,706,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,579,000 after buying an additional 27,548 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,148,000 after buying an additional 19,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,097,000 after buying an additional 10,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 112.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 468,931 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,258,000 after buying an additional 248,389 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Hersha Hospitality Trust Company Profile

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

Featured Articles

