NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Receives $140.63 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirty research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fourteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $139.60.

Several research firms have commented on NKE. UBS Group cut their target price on NIKE from $168.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Cowen cut their target price on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Cowen dropped their price objective on NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on NIKE from $123.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on NIKE from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling at NIKE

In other NIKE news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,700,732.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NIKE news, COO Andrew Campion sold 14,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.61, for a total value of $1,713,023.83. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 73,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,900,414.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew Friend sold 9,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.52, for a total value of $998,216.64. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,581 shares in the company, valued at $5,700,732.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,735 shares of company stock valued at $7,944,215 in the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of NIKE

NIKE Price Performance

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,393 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the fourth quarter valued at about $291,000. Avitas Wealth Management LLC raised its position in NIKE by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,693 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in NIKE by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,211 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in NIKE by 70.9% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 214,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $35,812,000 after purchasing an additional 89,115 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NKE opened at $105.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.63. NIKE has a 52-week low of $99.53 and a 52-week high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that NIKE will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that permits the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the footwear maker to purchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were issued a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is 32.45%.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Featured Articles

