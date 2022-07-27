F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV) Given New $205.00 Price Target at Barclays

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $216.00 to $205.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the network technology company’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FFIV. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of F5 from $273.00 to $238.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of F5 from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $225.00 to $167.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of F5 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $255.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of F5 from $235.00 to $205.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $211.26.

Get F5 alerts:

F5 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FFIV opened at $159.31 on Tuesday. F5 has a 1 year low of $142.43 and a 1 year high of $249.00. The stock has a market cap of $9.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $156.26 and a 200 day moving average of $185.50.

Insider Transactions at F5

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.34. F5 had a net margin of 13.19% and a return on equity of 19.98%. The business had revenue of $674.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $667.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that F5 will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ana Maria White sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.62, for a total value of $25,945.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,979 shares in the company, valued at $4,575,394.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.73, for a total transaction of $164,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,665 shares in the company, valued at $1,921,575.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $613,144. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FFIV. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new position in F5 during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 86.4% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 205 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in F5 by 1,104.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 91.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About F5

(Get Rating)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions for the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company's multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions enable its customers to develop, deploy, operate, secure, and govern applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.