Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on EXAS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Cowen set a $83.00 price objective on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $104.21.

NASDAQ EXAS opened at $45.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $7.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.44 and a beta of 1.31. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $35.34 and a 52-week high of $117.25. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Exact Sciences ( NASDAQ:EXAS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 21.82% and a negative net margin of 40.26%. The company had revenue of $486.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $461.86 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Exact Sciences will post -4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Katherine S. Zanotti sold 1,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total value of $43,581.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 60,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,561.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EXAS. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,807,605 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $228,762,000 after buying an additional 176,261 shares during the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $1,697,000. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exact Sciences by 112.0% during the second quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 10,177 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 5,377 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. increased its position in Exact Sciences by 98.7% during the 2nd quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 17,320 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 8,604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in Exact Sciences by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

