Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Itau BBA Securities

Itau BBA Securities started coverage on shares of Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued an underperform rating and a $136.00 target price on the iPhone maker’s stock.

AAPL has been the topic of several other reports. Fundamental Research dropped their target price on shares of Apple from $179.32 to $175.24 and set an average rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group set a $169.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $179.64.

Apple Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $151.60 on Tuesday. Apple has a 52-week low of $129.04 and a 52-week high of $182.94. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.09 and a 200-day moving average of $157.63.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 152.88%. The business had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Apple will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Apple Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Apple

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Joseph Group Capital Management purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Institutional investors own 57.98% of the company’s stock.

Apple Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

Further Reading

